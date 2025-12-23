BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A longtime Baton Rouge Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. This is his fourth DWI charge.

Details of the Arrest on Highway 190

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said that Captain William Niette was arrested on Saturday after deputies received reports of erratic driving on Highway 190.

“We got some calls that actually came in through our dispatch about this vehicle, which he was driving, driving erratic in certain areas on 190,” Ard told Baton Rouge TV station WAFB. “One of our deputies was able to get behind the vehicle, get him pulled over. Very quickly, he realized that he appeared to be impaired.”

Charges Filed Against the Fire Captain

Niette was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated (4th or more offense)

Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Vehicle

Improper Lane Usage

The bond for the three charges was set at $100,434.

History of Previous DWI Arrests

This marks the third DWI/OWI charge since Niette joined the Baton Rouge Fire Department in 1997. The other occurred before his employment.

Niette's first DWI came in 1994, with the second in 2018. He was charged with the other two this year.

According to court documents, Niette appeared in court on December 4 for that third DWI offense and is scheduled to return next month in that case.

Niette's Leave Status

Niette, a resident of Denham Springs, was not on duty when he was arrested Saturday night. He will remain on paid leave with the BRFD during Christmas week.