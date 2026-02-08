A Mardi Gras celebration in Jeanerette turned tense after authorities confirmed gunfire was reported during the parade. According to coverage from KADN News 15, no injuries were reported from the shooting itself, and one person was taken into custody. Officials have not released a name, and investigators have not yet confirmed whether the shots were fired into the air, as some witnesses claim.

Law enforcement continues to stress that discharging a firearm in a crowd setting, even into the air, is extremely dangerous.

Child Injured, Woman Also Struck

Authorities confirmed a child was hurt during the parade and transported by Acadian Air Med for treatment. Early reports stated the child was struck by a float, but that detail is being questioned by relatives and witnesses on social media, who suggest the child may have been hit by an ATV. Officials have not confirmed that version.

A woman was also reportedly hit by a vehicle during the event. Her condition has not yet been publicly released. Several additional medical emergencies were also reported along the route.

Live Video Raises More Questions

Clips from a live video shared online appear to show an ATV moving quickly through the area as bystanders react loudly. After the 17-minute mark in the video, voices from the crowd can be heard shouting that a child had been hit.

It is not clear from the footage who was operating the ATV or whether it was part of an official emergency response.

Community Reaction Is Strong And Divided

Online reaction has been emotional and mixed. Some residents praised how quickly first responders moved through the crowd, while others accused early reports of being inaccurate and are demanding more transparency.

Police say the investigation remains active as they work to sort out exactly what happened during the parade.