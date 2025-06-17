BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A prominent Baton Rouge realtor is heading to prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles on Monday.

Devin Triche, 37, was arrested in 2024 on 100 counts of child porn and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Triche Pleads Guilty, Receives Two-Year Prison Sentence

At a hearing on Monday, Judge Jewel Welch sentenced Triche to two years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon his release.

Triche Actually Arrested Last Year on These Charges

Triche was arrested last year by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department following an investigation on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Deputies investigated and executed a warrant at his residence back on July 2, 2024.

Over 50 Files of Child and Animal Sex Abuse Materials Discovered

Deputies said they found more than 50 files of sex abuse materials involving children and animals. However, Triche was only formally charged and prosecuted on two counts of pornograph involving juveniles, which both were reduced to indecent behavior with juveniles.

Former Realtor's Career Included Work With Keller Williams

As a realtor, Triche ran the Triche Team and was partnered with Keller Williams Realty in Baton Rouge. He was also the CEO of Pav's Pals, an animal charity.

Since the arrest, Triche has had his real estate license suspended.