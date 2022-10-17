ACA’s Gulf Brew is This Weekend— What You Need to Know Before You Go

Acadiana Center for the Arts Gulf Brew 2022 is this Saturday and we are so ready for it.

Gulf Brew benefits Acadiana Center for the Arts and is not only a great way to give back but it is also a fun time.

What is Gulf Brew?

Well if you don't know it is a one-day event that transforms downtown Lafayette into a beer-centric street festival. The festival will take place along Jefferson and Vermilion Streets this year from 1 pm until 5 pm.

This year Gulf Brew will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

And just in case that date sounds a little familiar, there is an LSU game that day against Ole Miss. Fans will be able to watch the game from the James Devin Moncus Theater on the big screen.

Tickets are still available for purchase and participants must be 21 years or older to attend.

Ticket Prices for Gulf Brew:

General Admission: $40

All you can sip from 1-5 pm with over 200 types of beer.

Early Bird Special: $30

This is available for AcA members until August 30.

Brewmeister: $100 (Limited Availablity)

This ticket includes access to the VIP lounge overlooking the main stage

Access to VIP Football watch party in Moncus Theatre

Complimentary food/beverages in VIP Lounge

VIP bathrooms

Designated Drivers Experience: $10

Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages at participating locations with a DDE punch card. (Must be 21 years or older.)

There is also another festival that is taking place in Downtown Lafayette this Saturday too. The Boudin Cookoff and Acadiana Bacon Festival will be taking place from 10 am to 4 pm in Parc International. So be sure to check out both events while you are downtown.