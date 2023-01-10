Acadiana Symphony Brings Flamenco Virtuoso to Lafayette

Lafayette is getting some top-notch performers as of late.

This Sunday, January 15, the Acadiana Center for the Arts is the place to be for artist and classical and flamenco guitar virtuoso, Virginia Luque.

Performing as a guest artist with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, Luque's appearance is part of The Listening Room Chamber Music Series.

The Listening Room Chamber Music Series, presented by Kean Miller, is a four-part concert series that premiered last August as a collaboration between Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and Acadiana Center for the Arts.

The new series offers audiences an opportunity to explore lesser-known, but highly-regarded classical music works, performed in an intimate, salon-style setting, by small chamber ensembles and guest musicians from around the world.

Sunday, the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and Virginia Luque will take the audience on a musical journey from the pristine churches of Venice, Italy, to the colorful streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A colorful repertoire of songs written by familiar composers including Vivaldi, Chopin, and Astor Piazzolla – as well as Luque herself, who is an accomplished composer - are on the setlist.

Virginia Luque is a native of Algeciras, Spain, who’s played all over the world, and is known for her technical mastery, beautiful tone, and superlative musicianship on the guitar, specifically in the Spanish romantic classical style.

She began playing the guitar when she was four years old, started formal training at the age of six, and gave her first concert at the age of seven.

ASO Executive Director, Dana Baker, is super pumped for this show.

It's not often that we have the pleasure of incorporating the sounds of guitar into our concerts – especially those which offer the beauty and allure of the Spanish romantic style. - Dana Baker, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

A Meet-and-Greet with Luque will take place after the concert, giving concert-goers a chance to mingle with the artist.

The concert begins at 3pm, and tickets are available online through the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's website.