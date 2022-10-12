Acadiana Center for the Arts Bringing Life & Help to 18 Cultural Projects
The Acadiana Center of the Arts has announced they are giving out grants totaling close to $100,000 to eighteen different projects in Acadiana.
Which Groups & Projects Will Get Funding Through the ACA Grants?
- Cross That River by Performing Arts Serving Acadiana
- Halloween Art and Nature Festival by Atelier de la Nature
- Esprit Kreyol mask making by NUNU Arts and Culture Collective
- A Summer of Music, Theatre, Art & Magic in Evangeline Parish by the Evangeline Parish Library
- Freetown! African American Public Art Installation by True Friends Society of Lafayette
- ART FOR LIFE by Rebecca Oyer
- Franklin Summer Art Program by the City of Franklin
- The Cajun Prairie: A Documentary Film by Cajun Prairie Habitat Preservation Society
- 2022 Southern Screen Festival by Southern Screen
- 2022 Latin Music Festival Headlining Band by Association Cultural Latino Acadiana
- Open Studios Acadiana by Louisiana Crafts Guild
- Balfa Cajun & Creole Music Camp Advancement: Lessons in Culture Expressions by Louisiana Folk Roots, Inc.
- KRVS 60th Anniversary Short Form Podcast Series by Rachel Nederveld
- Festival of Words 2022 by Festival of Words Cultural Arts Collective
- ProjectSpace Residency @ Basin Arts by Basin Arts
- Reunion Concert of TK Hulin and Smoke Documentary by Louisiana Cinematic Works
- 2023 Symphony Sunday in the Park by Iberia Cultural Resources Association
- DeLight House by Lighthouse Christian Academy
The total amount of the grant money is $96,242, and they will fund a variety of different types of programs in the Acadiana Community. From music projects to festivals promoting different groups in our community the money will be able to assist the groups in teaching about the various aspects of life in Acadiana.
The Executive Director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts, Samuel Oliver, had the following to say today,
These projects help build the vibrancy and vitality of our region by bringing positive attention to the places and creative people that make Acadiana unique. Our board and staff are thrilled to be able to support these incredible, creative projects happening in our community.
Guess Louisiana Cities From Space
Do You Remember These 12 Stores?