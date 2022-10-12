The Acadiana Center of the Arts has announced they are giving out grants totaling close to $100,000 to eighteen different projects in Acadiana.

Which Groups & Projects Will Get Funding Through the ACA Grants?

Cross That River by Performing Arts Serving Acadiana

Halloween Art and Nature Festival by Atelier de la Nature

Esprit Kreyol mask making by NUNU Arts and Culture Collective

A Summer of Music, Theatre, Art & Magic in Evangeline Parish by the Evangeline Parish Library

Freetown! African American Public Art Installation by True Friends Society of Lafayette

ART FOR LIFE by Rebecca Oyer

Franklin Summer Art Program by the City of Franklin

The Cajun Prairie: A Documentary Film by Cajun Prairie Habitat Preservation Society

2022 Southern Screen Festival by Southern Screen

2022 Latin Music Festival Headlining Band by Association Cultural Latino Acadiana

Open Studios Acadiana by Louisiana Crafts Guild

Balfa Cajun & Creole Music Camp Advancement: Lessons in Culture Expressions by Louisiana Folk Roots, Inc.

KRVS 60th Anniversary Short Form Podcast Series by Rachel Nederveld

Festival of Words 2022 by Festival of Words Cultural Arts Collective

ProjectSpace Residency @ Basin Arts by Basin Arts

Reunion Concert of TK Hulin and Smoke Documentary by Louisiana Cinematic Works

2023 Symphony Sunday in the Park by Iberia Cultural Resources Association

DeLight House by Lighthouse Christian Academy

The total amount of the grant money is $96,242, and they will fund a variety of different types of programs in the Acadiana Community. From music projects to festivals promoting different groups in our community the money will be able to assist the groups in teaching about the various aspects of life in Acadiana.

The Executive Director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts, Samuel Oliver, had the following to say today,

These projects help build the vibrancy and vitality of our region by bringing positive attention to the places and creative people that make Acadiana unique. Our board and staff are thrilled to be able to support these incredible, creative projects happening in our community.

