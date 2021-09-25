Calling all music lovers who have instruments they don't need anymore. There is a student out there who could use your old instrument to begin a lifetime of learning and love of music.

If you have an instrument in your home that is just collecting dust, you are being asked to donate it through the Acadiana Center for the Arts' "Play It Again" program.

Photo courtesy of sharon-mccutcheon-CpPaZbohwls-unsplash

All donated instruments will be refurbished and repaired and then donated to a student who otherwise would not be able to afford it.

The program is looking for all kinds of instruments to be donated, like the following:

Flutes

Clarinets

Violins

Trumpets

Guitars

According to officials with the Acadiana Center for the Arts, more than 800 instruments have already been refurbished and are now in the hands of students who can study music.

Photo courtesy of gabriel-barletta--lWcaUVJ39Y-unsplash

All you have to do to help is drop off your still-workable instrument to Lafayette Music Company at 3700 Johnston Street or to the Acadiana Center for the Arts at 101 West Vermilion Street.

Photo courtesy of kari-shea-laHwVPkMTzY-unsplash

The instruments are being collected now through December. The instrument will be cleaned and repaired so they are in top working order for students who need them. The instruments will be given to student, free of charge, who can't afford to buy them on their own. Your donation can come with documentation so it can be tax deductible, so clean out all your closest. Grab that instrument that your kids don't use anymore so you can give the gift of music to another child.

Photo courtesy of anthony-garand-tKLIquNXpXQ-unsplash

Several groups are working together to make all of this happen, and they area as follows:

Acadiana Center for the Arts

Lafayette Music

Associated Travel

Martial F. Biilleaud, Sr. Foundation

Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity

If you have any questions about the program, you can send an email to Paige@AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.

