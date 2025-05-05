NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — A popular music venue in New Orleans issued an apology after a rapper wore a swastika shirt on stage. The performer has responded — and the internet is not having it.

Ohm Lounge in New Orleans is catching a lot of heat from fans after a performer identified as New Orleans-based Loudiene wore a shirt with the Nazi symbol on the back. Ohm said in a social media apology that it was not aware of the imagery until after the show.

"Following last night’s Waka Flocka performance, we were made aware that a New Orleans-based co-performing artist wore apparel featuring a symbol widely recognized as one of hate and violence," Ohm said in its statement. "This symbol has no place in our venue, our values, or our city. Notably, Waka Flocka’s manager, who is Jewish, was just as shocked and disturbed to learn how the situation unfolded online today."

Fans Respond, Don't Buy Ohm's Explanation

However, fans took to the Internet to push back against Omh's claim. According to Fox 8 News, some patrons took to social media, saying they told staff about the symbol during the show, not after.

One attendee, who asked to remain anonymous, described their direct interaction with the man on stage. “When we saw what the man was wearing, I made my way to the stage to talk to someone,” they wrote in a statement shared with Big Easy Magazine. “Many people were talking about it, and the vibe definitely changed once he started dancing on stage next to the DJ. Some people even cheered me on because they knew I was trying to do something about it.” According to their account, the attendee reached the front of the stage and repeatedly asked the man, “Why are you wearing that?” but received dismissive responses like “What?” and “Huh?” “He could definitely hear me,” they said. After calling the man a troll and exchanging more words, security intervened but did not remove them from the venue. “Once outside, security pulled me to the side to talk,” they continued. “He agreed that what the man was wearing was unacceptable but felt his hands were tied because he was a part of the artist’s entourage. I was allowed back inside, where I regrouped with my friends so we could leave together.”

In a response on social media, the rapper said “I do not have no political views it’s literally a shirt y’all gotta chill.” Along with that, Loudiene’s Instagram bio includes the line “@wakaflocka Knew I Was High Risk Before I Sign A Deal.”

Waka Flocka Flame, whose show Loudiene was a part of, has not made any public comment while the controversy has brewed online.

For its part, Ohm's apology included a promise for sensitivity training for employees and new policies to be put in place.

Concerns Over Nazi Imagery

Nationally, there has been a growing concern over antisemitism, with the issue getting attention from politicians across the U.S.

It has even led to a fight over university funding at places like Harvard and elsewhere, as the Trump administration attempts to crack down on the rise of antisemitism on university campuses.

And while artists using controversial symbolism is nothing new, the use of a swastika and other Nazi imagery has raised concerns among Jewish groups, and many are worried that public displays of support do more to embolden those with antisemitic views.