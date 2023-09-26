"The Back Door," written and recorded by Vermilion Parish native D.L. Menard, may be the most popular and recognizable Cajun song ever. When it was released in 1962, it sold over half a million copies and has been covered by dozens of bands internationally since the now-85-year-old composed it.

Whether it's Wayne Toups, Jamie Bergeron, Geno Delafose, or Mr. D.L. himself, as soon as those first notes are struck, most Cajuns know the chorus and sing along: "J'ai passe' dedans la porte d'en arriere."

But how much do you know about the artist, the song, or what it means?