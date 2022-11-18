Lafayette to Host Zeno Fest, a Who’s Who in Louisiana Music

Once again Downtown Lafayette's Acadiana Center for the Arts will host what has been described as "the ultimate showcase of musical talent we are blessed with in Acadiana" on Sunday, November 27th. The event is called Zeno Fest, it's the brainchild of Love of People Executive Director John Williams and it's a way for those who enjoy Louisiana music to give back to those who make Louisiana music.

This year's lineup for Zeno Fest includes the event's namesake, Grammy-winning bassist Lee Allen Zeno. The event was started in Zeno's honor back in 2019 as a way for the local creative economy to help cover medical expenses for Zeno who was undergoing medical treatment at the time.

From there Zeno Fest has grown into a celebration of all things music in Louisiana. Proceeds from the event benefit Love of People. Love of People is a nonprofit organization with the mission of "Helping others, help others". The group supports those that support Louisiana's creative economy. That's actually more than just musicians. Love of People supports service industry workers, engineers, technicians, and others who support our creative economy.

This year's Zeno Fest is planned for the Moncus Theater at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. The event begins at 11 AM and is expected to wrap up around 3 PM but with the list of performers scheduled on the bill, they just might go over that planned ending.

It would probably be easier to list those that won't be there but here's the list of those scheduled to appear.

Steve Adams, Marcia Ball, Keith Blair, Ray Boudreaux, Teka Briscoe, The Doopsie Brothers, Gerard Delafose, Arsene DeLay, Grant Dermody, Tony Goulas, Gerald Gruenig, Sonny Landreth, Sasha Massey, Jill Butler, Ethan Mould, Michael Juan Nunez, Jason Parfait, Pablo Pellerin, Lloyd Richard, Roddie Romero, Sarah Russo, Beau Thomas, Sharona Thomas, Gino Vallecillo, Ryan Vicknair, Charlie Wooton, and Lee Allen Zeno.

Tickets for the event are $25 but they are limited because space in the Moncus Theater is limited. You may secure your tickets online by following this link. Or, you can call the Love of People Office (337) 988-0076 to secure yours.