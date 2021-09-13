Blue Monday Mission to Honor Two Legends

Love of People is a Lafayette-based philanthropic organization developed by Jonathan Williams. One of the projects the group is known for is the Blue Monday concert series which aims to help local entertainers with their life care needs as they age.

The local entertainment community was rocked by the death of two local musicians who had a global impact. Carol Fran was a blues legend who was from Lafayette. She died Wednesday, September 1 at the age of 87. Warren Storm, the swamp pop pioneer, died on Tuesday, September 7 at the age of 84.

In addition to honoring the lives and music of these two legends, Williams says they will also be honoring Warren David who came up with a new initiative of Blue Mondays called the "Art of Business".

Every second Monday of the month, the Blue Monday Concert Series holds a show at the Grouse Room, and the doors open at 5 p.m.

From our coworker D.J. Digital's story, Warren storm was

Born Warren Schexnider on February 18, 1937, in Abbeville, Storm was a well-known drummer and vocalist who began performing at the beginning of the 1950s after learning how to play drums and guitar from his father who was also a Cajun musician.

My coworker, Ian Auzenne, wrote this about Carol Fran,

Fran was born in Lafayette on October 23, 1933. She began her career in her teens as a jump blues singer. She later relocated to New Orleans and married saxophone player Bob Francois, whose last name she shortened to take her stage name. She became a fixture on the New Orleans music scene and on the international stage, touring with Ray Charles, Lee Dorsey, Joe Tex, and other notable Black music stars.

Williams says tonight you'll get the music and a Blue Plate special of red beans, rice and cornbread for a bargain price. Everyone will also be able to find out about the new initiative "Art of Business". Click here to find out more information about tonight's show. Below, Williams gives me a little exclusive:

