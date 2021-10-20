Biopic Film on the Life of Warren Storm in the Works

Swamp pop legend Warren Storm will be immortalized in film as a biopic about his life is in development.

Louisiana-based production company Back Porch Movies is teaming up with Viewpark (which finances, packages, and releases high-end film and TV content) to develop and finance "In a Good Place Now," a feature film based on the late swamp pop legend.

Storm, who passed away on September 7 at the age of 84 due to COVID-19 complications, was a pioneer in swamp pop music and was nicknamed "The Godfather of Swamp Pop."

Storm and Breaux Bridge singer Yvette Landry forged a strong friendship several years ago. Landry was later inspired to write about her friend in a book entitled "Taking the World by Storm," in addition to an album called "A Regional Roots Journey With the Godfather of Swamp Pop."

The film will tell the story of Landry and Storm and even feature a soundtrack with a variety of artists interpreting their versions of swamp pop featuring The Yvette Landry Band.

“The remarkable and dramatic story of Yvette and Warren is both inspiring and entertaining and Dave DeBorde’s screenplay both documents its history and honors Warren’s legacy," said Viewpark CEO Krysanne Katsoolis.

“By partnering with Viewpark, we are in the unique position of closing our financing on the film,” Back Porch’s Luke Bourque said. "Viewpark's passion to tell true stories and their expertise in creating a global footprint for their films is exactly what we want for our film."

There has been no information released in regards to when the film will be out but we will surely keep you posted.