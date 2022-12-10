It's that time of year again.

Like so many of you, I am planning to watch my favorite Christmas movie again in the days and weeks ahead.

National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is one of my favorite Christmas movies of all time and while I may have the movie script memorized, I've never caught some of the mistakes that got past those who edited the movie.

For one, years ago I saw a wire in the snow as Clark sleds down the hill. Yes, the wire pulling him is visible in the movie.

YouTube YouTube loading...

However, there are many more mistakes that simply got past me, and here are some that you may have never noticed while watching this Christmas classic.

For example, there is a misspelling in plain view and I have never caught it. Plus, some simple math when Clark mentions the number of lights on his house may have slipped past you too.

So, check out this video below, and the next time you watch the movie see if you can find some of these small errors that got past the movie editors.

For years we've watched the Griswolds celebrate Christmas, but we've never noticed some of these slight errors.

Enjoy.

One more thing, for the record this is my favorite scene from this classic. Agree?