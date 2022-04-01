Casting Call for Morgan Freeman Movie Filming in Lafayette

If you've ever wanted to be in a movie, this might be your lucky break.

As we told you a while back, Morgan Freeman is to begin filming a new movie in Lafayette in the coming weeks, and now they are looking for extras.

What can being an "extra" in a movie get you? Well, look at where it got Clint Eastwood and Sylvester Stallone and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and John Wayne and Renee Zellweger and Brad Pitt!

Or, it could get you $126 for 12 hours' worth of work.

According to our friends at KATC TV3, the movie "57 Seconds" is set to begin filming in just over a week. The "Sci-Fi" film, based on an E.C. Tubbs story titled "Fallen Angel", will star Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson (from "Hunger Games" fame), and filming should last well into May.

Would you care to be an extra in the film? If so, it's fairly simple to apply.

The information KATC posted on its website says that the application process is as easy as sending an email to staff@caballerocasting.com.

That email should include "57s GENERAL BACKGROUND" in the subject line, and the body of the email should contain your (legal) name, your age, your date of birth, a good phone number, your current city and state, and your height and weight.

You also need to include two photos: one head shot, and one full-body shot. Get the details here.

The pay is $126 for 12 hours of work. Or, you could get "discovered" and be the next big thing. But it'll probably be the $126.

Good luck, and we hope to see you on the big screen!

