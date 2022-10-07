Going to LSU Football Game on Saturday? Then You Could Be in a Movie

LSU Tigers football games are big events broadcast on the small screen. But if you go to tomorrow's contest against Tennessee, you could make it onto the silver screen.

You see, there is a movie being filmed in Baton Rouge right now called "The Mascot" and it is about, you guessed it, a college mascot.

The whole thing is actually a sports comedy that centers around a quarterback who had it all in high school but becomes a college mascot after losing his football scholarship.

The movie will star Casey Cott, who is most known for his role in the CW's "Riverdale."

Now, to capture the magic of an incredible college experience, LSU's campus is being used to film some of the movie.

LSU Athletics said the film crew will be inside Tiger Stadium capturing B-roll elements of the game and crowd on a typical Saturday in Death Valley. The Tigers will be playing the Tennessee Volunteers with kick-off set for 11:00 am.

So, if you're in the crowd, you may just get your 15 minutes of fame!

In case you were wondering, "The Mascot" will be released sometime in 2023.