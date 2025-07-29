BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A contract employee working for LSU died at Tiger Stadium on Monday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency.

On-Site Personnel Attempted First Aid, Unsuccessful

According to officials at LSU, on-site personnel attempted first aid but were unsuccessful.

Identity of Worker Not Yet Released

The identity of the worker has been made public at this time.

University Issues Statement Offering Condolences

The university made the following statement regarding the incident:

We are saddened to share that a contract employee experienced a medical emergency earlier today at Tiger Stadium. On-site personnel responded with first aid, but the individual could not be revived. Our thoughts are with their family and colleagues.

No Additional Details Available at This Time

No further details have been made available. We will share updates should new information be released by authorities.

