‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ in Concert with Acadiana Symphony

What do you get when you cross a "Star Wars" fan and a music fan? The perfect patron for this awesome concert being planned by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are on sale now for "Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert", the first Masterworks performance of the season from the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.

The concert is set for Thursday, September 22 at the Heyman Performing Arts Center.

Here's how it works: Audience members will be viewing the "original" film in its feature-length, but the soundtrack will be performed "live to picture" by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.

"Star Wars: A New Hope" is the movie that started it all for the "Star Wars" franchise, which has now spanned three generations, allowing family members of all ages to bond while enjoying the iconic films.

The franchise has inspired legions of fandom across every demographic. It has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic musical scores.

This screening of "Star Wars: A New Hope" will be accompanied by the Acadiana Symphony as they will be performing the score, composed by Academy Award® winner, John Williams.

This is a night that any "Star Wars" fan will love, as the film is played in concert with the orchestra. A huge screen, huge sound, and a LIVE soundtrack, performed by our very own Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.

Doors for this family-friendly event open at 5 pm (plenty of time for you to grab food and drinks) and the concert begins at 7 pm. Also, while you are there, you'll be able to grab a selfie with some of the movie's most beloved characters.

Purchase your tickets now for "Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert", coming to the Heymann Performing Arts Center on September 22 by visiting Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's website, or calling the Heymann Center Box Office at 337-291-5540

Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert is produced under license by Disney Concerts in association with 20th Century Fox and Warner/Chappell Music. Star Wars and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as "live to picture" film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Disney Princess - The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

