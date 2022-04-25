Acadiana Symphony: Season Finale Celebrates Mom

The only good thing about something coming to an end is when it ends with a bang!

That's exactly what the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra has planned for its 37th Season: "Live with the Symphony: The Soundtrack of Our Lives".

The season ends on May 8th with a special Mother's Day performance.

This season has been a series of concerts full of music that has impacted our lives in one way or another. "The Soundtrack of Our Lives" is the ultimate mixtape that brought us back in time:

Track 1: The Boys are Back in Town featured cuts from the original "boys" of classical music: Mozart and Bach.

Track 2: Untitled featured songs that we just couldn't put on finger on, but lent an important role in the repertoire of the composers.

Track 3: A Walk to Remember was packed with well-known music that marks significant points in time, featuring the work of the first woman to compose an opera as well as other memorable classical pieces spanning multiple decades.

Track 4: A Sleigh Ride Together gathered the best parts of Christmas memories and put them together in a performance celebrating getting together to enjoy the season.

Track 5: All You Need is Love added special guest Scott Mulvahill for an incredibly romantic night of original music paired with Beatles Baroque, perfect for Valentine's Night performance.

Track 6: Dream On was a collaboration between the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and the University of Louisiana's combined choirs to celebrate

This brings us to end the series with a bang.

Track 7: Don't You Forget About Me (which is a song that provided the perfect ending to one of the most iconic movies out of the 1980s: "Breakfast Club").

The title could have easily been "Don't You Forget About Mom", as this Mother's Day performance will lend itself to honoring the most important woman in our lives, our moms.

Track 7: Don’t You Forget About Me is happening on Mother's Day 2022 – May 8, at 2:30 pm, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lafayette.

Families, children, and romantic duos alike are encouraged to attend Track 7, which will pay tribute to the mother figures in our lives. Join us in celebration of motherhood, and treat your mom to an afternoon with the Symphony.

For this concert, the Symphony is pleased to perform a repertoire that will focus on honoring motherly love and the magic of life, with an upbeat mix of classical masterworks, Viennese waltzes, intimate romantic songs, and Broadway hits.

Track 7 is packed with feel-good music that is reflective of our individual relationships with motherhood and recognizes the influence it has on our daily lives.

The concert will include songs by composers Johann Strauss, Jr., Antonin Dvořák, Mozart, William Grant Still, Stephen Sondheim, and Joseph Haydn, as well as an arrangement by ASO Maestro Mariusz Smolij.

This is a special concert for us, not only because it’s a Mother’s Day tribute, but also because it’s the final performance of our 37th season. We'll celebrate mothers, the gift of life, and the birth of our next concert season, which we will preview during the event. - Dana Baker, Executive Director, ASO

This final performance of the season will include a preview of the Acadiana Symphony's 38th Season.

Purchase your tickets now for what is sure to be a wonderful ending to Mother's Day 2022, Track 7: Don't You Forget About Me.

