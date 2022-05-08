Celebrate Mother’s Day with 12 Uplifting Bible Verses About Mom

Get our free mobile app

As Mother's Day approaches this Sunday, May 8th, 2022, I can't help but reflect on my dear mother and the lessons she has taught me about life, love, and living. After the events and chaos of the last several years, in my humble opinion, it's more important than ever to spend time with her! Happy Mother's Day!

Exodus 20:12: "Honor your father and your mother, so that you may live long in the land the LORD your God is giving you."

Leviticus 19:3: "Every one of you shall revere his mother and his father."

Luke 1:46-48: "And Mary said, 'My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked on the humble estate of his servant. For behold, from now on all generations will call me blessed.'"

Proverbs 11:16: "A gracious woman gets honor"

Proverbs 14:1: "Every wise woman encourages and builds up her family, but a foolish woman over time will tear it down by her own actions."

Proverbs 22:6: "Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it."

Proverbs 23:23: "May your father and mother rejoice; may she who gave you birth be joyful!"

Proverbs 31:10-12: "A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life."

Proverbs 31:25: "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come."

Proverbs 31:26: "She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue."

Proverbs 31:31: "Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate."

Psalm 127:3: "Children are God’s love-gift; they are heaven’s generous reward."

