Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Making Two Lafayette Stops Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is getting kicked up a few notches this weekend as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making a couple of stops in the Hub City.

The original Oscar Mayer Wienermobile began touring America in 1936 and has been rolling ever since spreading wiener joy to cities near and far.

It's always a great day when you randomly spot the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, and equally disappointing when you find out after the fact it was in town and you missed it.

Certainly, you've probably got all of your Mother's Day plans in order by now, but you might want to try and make a few quick adjustments to include a surprise stop at the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Hey, you might even get an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile whistle for Mom if you're lucky.

On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has two stops at Rouses in Lafayette.

The first stop will be at Rouses on Bertrand from 10 am to 1 pm.

The second Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stop will be at Rouses on Johnston St. from 2 pm to 5 pm.

You can track the over at khcmobiletour.com.

Happy mother's Day!