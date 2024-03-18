Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Sixteen doctors in specialties dealing with orthopedics practice together under the umbrella of Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette. If a patient has a joint or bone ailment of any kind, LOS has a physician on staff to treat them.

Now, a pending merger will expand the care services of the prominent Lafayette group to include more medical minds to minister to patients across south Louisiana.

Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists has its physical home on Rue Louis XIV. In January, the rapidly-growing medical group broke ground on a new Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) that will house six operating rooms and two procedure rooms for minor patient treatments. The new facility will be located at 300 E. Bluebird Drive in Lafayette, Louisiana, behind the Rouses on Camellia Boulevard.

In addition to its clinic and Ambulatory Surgery Center, LOS operates two urgent care orthopedic facilities, one in Scott and the other in Lafayette.

In a recent joint news release, LOC and Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic (BROC) announced that they will become the founding members of a new practice to be called Gulf South Orthopedic Partners. The release states:

The partnership represents a significant milestone, combining the expertise and resources of two esteemed orthopedic practices to enhance patient care and treatment outcomes, accessibility, and to preserve and protect the independent practice of Orthopedic Surgery during these dynamic times of consolidation and change.

Medical care across Louisiana and the country has changed dramatically over the last decade, and providers are working to treat patients effectively within insurance and economic constraints. The merger will allow each physician group to operate within their own geographic footprint, while allowing them to collaborate and offer more expertise to their patients.

Gulf South Orthopedic Partners will have 54 board-certified doctors and will offer a range of services related to musculoskeletal health, including:

sports medicine.

joint replacement.

spine surgery.

hand surgery.

foot and ankle surgery.

orthopedic oncology.

orthopedic trauma.

pediatric orthopedics.

rehabilitation.