Fire Forces Evacuation at Rouses Store in Louisiana

Zachary, Louisiana (KPEL)—A fire has reportedly forced the evacuation of customers and employees at a Rouses store in Louisiana.

According to WAFB, fire officials responded to an early morning fire on Friday at the Rouses store in Zachary, which is located on Church Street.

The good news here is that it was only an electrical fire in a cooler at the store, and there were no flames visible in the store.

An all-clear was given after firefighters deemed the place to be safe after they addressed the issue in the cooler.

