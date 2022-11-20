Get our free mobile app

As we take time to count our blessings and reflect on all we're thankful for this Thanksgiving, don't forget His word with regard to gratitude.

I truly believe that the family that prays together, stays together. After all, when you put Him first in your life, He'll bless you abundantly. I know that's easy to say. Sometimes it's hard to remember to sit in gratitude, but it truly is a mindset. I even have a tattoo on my arm to remind me to count my blessings every day. It's Greek for, 'to seek/see the beautiful and true. When you take the time to recognize the beauty in our world, things just seem a little bit better.

That's why we should reflect on His grace in our life every day, not just on Thanksgiving. I hope you'll indulge me as I share some of my favorite scriptures with regard to being thankful. I hope you enjoy them!

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!

Put the 'Thanks' in Thanksgiving with Our Top 10 Thanksgiving Bible Verses

