Celebrate Dad with Our Favorite Bible Verses for Father’s Day

Get our free mobile app

As Father's Day approaches on Sunday, June 19, 2022, I can't help but reflect on my late father and the lessons he taught me about life, love, and living. Honor your earthly as well as your Heavenly Father by studying these Bible verses for Father's Day!

I lost my worldly father in 2007 and these scriptures have given me comfort throughout the years. I hope they give you comfort as well. Happy Father's Day!

May our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and by his grace gave us eternal encouragement and good hope, (NIV)

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, (NIV)

As a father has compassion on his children, so the LORD has compassion on those who fear him; (NIV)

My son, do not despise the LORD's discipline and do not resent his rebuke, because the LORD disciplines those he loves, as a father the son he delights in. (NIV)

Listen to your father, who gave you life,

and do not despise your mother when she is old. (NIV)

The father of a righteous man has great joy;

he who has a wise son delights in him. (NIV)

Endure hardship as discipline; God is treating you as sons. For what son is not disciplined by his father? (NIV)

Grandchildren are the crown of old men, And the glory of sons is their fathers. (NIV)

Hear, my son, your father's instruction And do not forsake your mother's teaching; (NIV)

He who withholds his rod hates his son, But he who loves him disciplines him diligently. (NIV)

5 Easy Tips to Make Your Shreveport-Bossier Father's Day Perfect Father's Day is almost here, and if you're struggling with what to get the #1 guy in your life - relax! These are 5 sure-fire hits for dad, and they're right here in the Shreveport - Bossier City area! Just do a little snooping to find out which of these categories he fits into below.

5 of Louisiana's Oldest Restaurants Make Their Home in Shreveport