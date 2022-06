Happy Father's Day! It's the day to let dear old dad know how grateful you are for all he does for you. In South Louisiana, we do everything a little differently than the rest of the world, even Father's Day. So, what can you get to make the Cajun dad in your life happier than the late Ralph Begnaud in a Converse factory? Here are a few ideas...

Eleven of the Most Cajun Father's Day Gifts Ever

10 Most Common Cajun Last Names in Louisiana

10 Things Cajuns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country