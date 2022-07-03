Two Lafayette Neighbor Dads Go Viral for Hilarious Father’s Day Greeting [Video]

Two Lafayette Neighbor Dads Go Viral for Hilarious Father&#8217;s Day Greeting [Video]

Two "Neighbor Dads" from Lafayette are enjoying viral video fame for their hilarious Father's Day greeting video all caught on home security camera.

Lafayette Neighbor Dads 'Your Day' Father's Day Video

Father's Day may have been a couple of weeks ago, but two Lafayette dads are still basking in the viral glow of their hilarious "Your Day" video.

The tom foolery begins at about 50 yards as the two neighbor dads walk outside their houses and immediately begin exchanging congratulatory Father's Day greetings.

The two then begin shouting their "Your Day" greetings as they twist and point, each dad attempting to out-do the other with each exchange.

Apparently this type of thing is nothing new for these two Lafayette dads.

From rumble.com -

"These two neighbor dads greeted each other Father’s Day morning. Screaming to each other that it was their day. They’ve also been friends with each other since middle school. This is a normal occurrence with them."

Who are these two hilarious Lafayette dads?

Joe Fontenot and Bryce Roseberry.

