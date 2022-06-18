10 Cute Things Dads Say Just in Time for Father’s Day

Get our free mobile app

"I brought you into this world and I can take you out!" Taras Bulba circa 1962

Father's Day is coming up this Sunday, June 19th and in honor of dear ole dad, we've come up with some of his favorite sayings that dads say so much, you might just find yourself saying some of them to your own kiddos!

So whether you're going to spend the day with dad Sunday, make a special call, or remember him fondly, these are all things that, no matter where you're from or your background, you most likely heard coming out of daddy dearest's mouth at some point!

Without giving away my age, I can tell you that I was my dad's personal TV remote until they finally came out with those ancient corded cable boxes. He was also adamant about turning off the lights when you left a room and don't you ever, I mean EVER, touch the thermostat! However, there's one saying my dad said that yours might not have... The recliner was my dad's... his and his alone. It was his THRONE! And if he caught you in it, he'd promptly say, 'Un-ass yourself!' And let me tell you, we moved faster than you ever thought possible when we heard that!

I'm sure your dad had some of his own unique sayings that still make you smile. Make sure to tell us about them so we can add them to our list!

10 Best Dad-isms

