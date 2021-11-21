The 5 Things You Need to Host the Perfect Louisiana Thanksgiving

Get our free mobile app

As when it comes to anything in Louisiana, we celebrate holidays in our own unique way. We wear the fact that we do things differently from the rest of the country like a badge of honor! That's why I decided to find some great deals on Amazon for you to peruse in case you're looking to change up your dinner this year or you're from out of state and want to try some classic Louisiana favorites!

Fried turkey is one of my personal favorites for Thanksgiving! Please, just remember to thaw the bird BEFORE you throw it in the fryer!

Shrimp and grits are one of my all-time favorites! I had it once in New Orleans served in a martini glass. It was the perfect way to class it up for your Thanksgiving table!

In other parts of the world, people will ask you to pass in the salt. In Louisiana, we ask you to pass the Tony's!

If you've never had shrimp and crawfish stuffed Turducken, you aren't living.

How about some crab cakes for a change of pace? You can never go wrong with Zatarain's!

