Costumes, Music, Fun – Symphony in the Sky 2022 Photos

Last night was amazing.

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra hosted Symphony in the Sky, its annual outdoor concert to raise funds for music education programs.

The venue for the concert was atop the Jefferson Street Parking Garage, under a beautiful night's sky.

This year's theme for Symphony in the Sky was "Symphony Night Fever" and the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra performed several of the biggest hits of the Disco era.

Bringing their pipes to accompany the strings, Acadiana favorites Sharona Thomas, Julie Williams, Jared Price, and Ray Boudreaux belted out their renditions of "We Are Family", "Car Wash",

The evening began with a pretty awesome sunset, which meant that it was time for Symphony in the Sky to begin.

The evening began with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's versions of a medley of ABBA tunes, followed by Sharona Thomas belting out Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff".

Other songs included Ray Boudreaux on Rick James's "Super Freak", Jared Price on the Jackson 5's "Shake Your Body", and Julie Williams on ELO's "Evil Woman".

The goal of the evening, aside from providing a great time for Acadiana, was to raise money for the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's music education programs.

Once again, you outdid yourselves, Lafayette! It was wonderful to see all of your groovy, happy, smiling faces last night at #SymphonyInTheSky2022. Thanks for turning out and turning up with us, to make this 5th annual fundraising event for our music education programs a success! - Dana Baker, Executive Director of Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

At the end of the evening, guests were treated to a special finale' surprise:

What a fun night!

I'm looking forward to what the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra has planned for next year.