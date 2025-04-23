LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A downtown Lafayette business that helped breathe new life into Jefferson Street is preparing to close its doors, less than a year after opening. And the owner says she’s far from the only one facing these kinds of challenges.

Le Grenadier, a speakeasy-inspired bar known for its hidden entrance and themed events, will pour its final drinks during Festival International.

Owner Mia Stanford announced the closure earlier this month and has since spoken out about what led to the decision—and what it reveals about deeper problems facing Lafayette’s small business community.

“Since announcing the upcoming closure of Le Grenadier, many of you have reached out to share your own experiences trying to run a business in downtown Lafayette. I want to thank you for that,” Stanford wrote in a public Facebook post. “I don’t regret telling my story—because it’s clear I’m not alone. If we want downtown to truly thrive, we need to start addressing the real challenges that are pushing small businesses out.”

Infrastructure Issues, Code Violations, and Financial Strain

According to The Acadiana Advocate, Stanford says the problems began when she took on a lease at 522 Jefferson Street, a building she now claims had serious structural issues. Over the course of her time in the building, she says she covered more than $50,000 in repairs, including gutting mold-filled drains, fixing plumbing, and temporarily patching a roof that she estimates would cost over $200,000 to fully replace.

After her closure announcement, she says the City of Lafayette inspected the building and found more than 15 serious code violations, including roof damage, collapsing ceilings, and failing electrical systems—all major safety concerns.

“These weren’t cosmetic problems,” Stanford said. “They were major safety concerns that should have been addressed long ago.”

The building’s owner, Samir Abushanab, has not publicly responded to the claims, though court records show he filed an eviction notice against Stanford, The Advocate reported. Stanford says she honored a formal agreement to vacate the building by May 15 and that the eviction case was ultimately dismissed. However, she alleges the harassment hasn’t stopped.

“Even after upholding my part of a formal agreement to exit the lease… I continue to face harassment from my landlord,” she said.

More Than Just One Business

Le Grenadier opened with plenty of promise, launching last year after being selected as a finalist in One Acadiana’s Small Business Challenge. Stanford’s bar quickly gained a following thanks to its creative events and inviting atmosphere.

But the building’s condition, combined with a combative relationship with the landlord, ultimately forced her hand.

“Rehabilitation is more than a buzzword,” Stanford said in her Facebook post. “It means making spaces safe, functional, and supportive of business success. Without real action and accountability, downtown will remain a difficult and risky place for small businesses to grow.”

Stanford’s story is now resonating with others. She says she's heard from multiple business owners who’ve faced similar conditions and disputes downtown—suggesting a wider problem for local entrepreneurs.

Downtown Development Authority Responds

Jaci Russo, president of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board, reached out to KPEL News in response to this article.

"As President of the Downtown Development Authority Board, I want to express heartfelt empathy for Mia Stanford and the Le Grenadier team," Russo said in a statement. "Their creativity and commitment brought life to Jefferson Street and enriched the cultural fabric of our downtown."

But Russo notes that it's not a problem with Downtown Lafayette as a whole, but a landlord/tenant issue.

"It’s important to clarify that the closure of Le Grenadier is the result of a landlord’s alleged negligence—not a reflection of downtown itself," she explained. "The building at 522 Jefferson Street was cited for over 15 serious code violations, including roof damage, collapsing ceilings, and dangerous electrical issues. No small business should be forced to operate under such conditions."

Downtown Lafayette, as Russo points out, is thriving in many ways, and while Stanford says she spoke with local business owners in the area, Downtown Lafayette as a whole is still doing very well.

"Downtown Lafayette is not only open for business—we are investing in it," Russo stated. "Through catalytic efforts like the Small Business Challenge and the development of a new five-story boutique hotel, DDA and DLU are focused on creating an environment where small businesses can thrive."

And, she notes, the DDA is sympathetic to Stanford's issues.

"We’re committed to supporting our entrepreneurs—and holding slumlords accountable when they endanger progress and safety."

A Final Festival—and a Hope for What’s Next

Le Grenadier’s last hurrah will come during Festival International, when Stanford says she hopes friends and supporters will stop by, enjoy a drink, and help her close out this chapter on a high note.

“Your support during this time will help make my transition into a safer, more stable space possible,” she wrote online. “Speaking up matters—and real change starts with us.”

As Lafayette continues to promote growth in its downtown core, stories like Stanford’s raise questions about what kind of infrastructure and protections are in place for those willing to invest in the heart of the city.