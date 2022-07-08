Would You Buy this $5,000 Star Wars Drink? Disney Hopes So

I complained the last time I went to a concert and was charged $9 for a beer, and now I know that I should be thankful I could actually afford it.

How does a $5,000 cocktail sound? Out of your price range? I'm there with you but, I must admit, the thought of a $5K beverage is intriguing.

And the fact that it's sold on a Disney cruise makes it even more so.

According to Arthur's About Theme Parks website, the drink is only available on Disney's Wish cruise ship in the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge.

But: $5,000?

Well, I would assume that the biggest draw about the drink is pure novelty: it's served in a contraption you would expect to see in a Star Wars movie.

The drink is called the Kaiburr Crystal cocktail, and it's hailed as "the most expensive drink in the galaxy", in keeping with the tradition of Disney's reputation, I guess.

So, what is a "Kaiburr" crystal? Well, it's a Star Wars thing, so I have no clue. A quick search on the internet shows that it's a fictional crystal that can give one superpower or some such. You know, Star Wars stuff.

The contraption in which the cocktail is served is quite interesting, though.

It appears to be some sort of counter-top compost-making machine that only opens after you push a button and turn a dial/handle/knob of some sort. You know, Star Wars stuff.

Once you "unlock" the contraption, the sides begin to open, light emanates from the interior, and smoke pours out as the sides fall open.

And then, there it is.

Or should I say: there they are.

Shot glasses.

Arthur's About Theme Parks website spoke to one of the bartenders to find out what is in each shot glass. As it turns out, it's much more than alcohol, and it's not all served in shot glasses. Some of what you are purchasing will, later, be delivered to your stateroom on the ship.

Okay, for the alcohol in the actual cocktail (which, again, is a collection of shot glasses containing alcohol):

Camus Cognac, Grand Marnier Quintessence, Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, and Taylor's Fladgate Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port. - via Arthur's About Theme Parks website

Add to that some different fruit, and you'll have what's in the cocktail.

Of course, amounts/ratios aren't printed, so good luck making the libation in your own mancave.

via Youtube via Youtube loading...

Your $5,000 will not only earn you the respect of your peers, but it will also buy you the silver-plated shot glasses that appear when you push the button and turn the dial.

Delivered to your stateroom will be a bottle of George Lucas wine, flowers, and a free pass to visit and tour George Lucas's winery at Skywalker Ranch which, otherwise, is closed to the public.

Not a bad haul for $5K, right?

