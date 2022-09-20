One of the most interesting and unique festivals that we have in Acadiana is the Giant Omelette Celebration held each year in Abbeville, La.

This year the celebration will be back on November 5 and 6, 2022 in Downtown Abbeville in Magdalen Square.

The Giant Omelette Celebration is a family-friendly event that of course has the main event as the cooking of the omelette but it also features a kid's world, a 2 day Arts & crafts show, an egg cracking contest, and an antique car display.

For a full listing of events, you can check the Giant Omelette Celebration website.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2022:

8:00 am - Jr. Auxilliary of Abbeville Courrir de L'Omelette 5K Run

9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Antique Implement viewing

10:00 am - "Fit for French" 2-mile Fun Walk

10:00 am - 12:30 pm - Amis du Teche Band

9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Arts & Crafts Show

9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Food Show

10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Kids World -Games & Activities

12:30 pm - 3:00 pm - Jambalaya Cajun Band

1:30 pm - Tractor "Egg Cracking" competition (Adults only)

3:00 - 5:00 - Jourdon Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs

3:30 - Author, Sheila Hebert-Collins, will be reading one of her seven Cajun Fairy Tales on Saturday at 3:30 in the Cultural Center. Jacques et la Canne a Sucre (Jack and the Sugar Cane Stalk) will be presented along with Cajun songs and activities. Plan for a 30-minute time slot. Books will be available for purchase.

5:00 p.m. - Festival Closes

​SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2022:

6:00 am - Giant Omelette Ride Registration. www.latrail.org

9:00 am - Official Mass - St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church

9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Antique Car/Implement viewing

9:00 am - 4:30 pm -Arts & Crafts Show

9:00 am - 4:30 pm - Food Show

10:00 - 1:00 - Chubby Carrier

1:00 pm -Procession of Chefs and Eggs

1:15-TABASCO© Girls Dance Team (Concord Street)

1:30 pm- 4:00 pm - Fa Tras Local Cajun Band

1:30 pm - 4:30 pm - Omelette Preparation & Serving

4:30 - Festival Closes

There will be a procession of chefs through the streets of Abbeville to the 12' skillet. This will be held on Sunday afternoon and is a sign that the cooking is about to begin.

We know that things change but it was advertised on the website so I wanted to share that they already have future dates for this festival planned. So mark your calendars for the next three years of fun.

Plan to attend Future Giant Omelette Celebrations:

November 4 & 5, 2023

November 2 & 3, 2024

November 1 & 2, 2025