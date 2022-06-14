4th of July Event Planned for Scott

The City of Scott has announced they will be hosting their first Fourth of July event next month complete with lots of freebies.

City of Scott 4th of July Event

According to KATC, the City of Scott has announced they're are planning the very first July 4th event in the City's history.

The inaugural Independence Day celebration will be held July 1 at La Maison de Begnaud, 110 Benoit Patin Road.

Put on by the Scott Boudin Festival, the event is free to attend and will feature free food and beverages.

The celebration will start at 6pm and last until 8:45pm.

Of course, there will be a fireworks display and live music from Dylan Aucoin and the Judice Ramblers.

Read more at KATC.com.