Ten Stats And Facts About The Fourth Of July

Do Americans still care about the true meaning of Independence Day or is it just all about the beer, hot dogs, and fireworks?

We drink more beer on July 4th than any other day, and we'll spend about $7.5 billion on Fourth of July food.

Here are a few random stats for the Fourth of July:

78% of Americans said they're patriotic. That includes 39% who said "very" patriotic. Only 7% said not patriotic at all.

83% still believe in the "American Dream," that if you work hard, good things follow.

79% of Americans would rather live here than anywhere else in the world.

78% of us agree with the statement, "I'm proud to be an American."

89% of us are proud of America's armed forces.

61% of Americans own an American flag.

65% of Americans say fireworks are their favorite part of the Fourth of July.

73% of all firework injuries happen within one month of July 4th.