What Drinks Pair The Best With Hot Dogs For The 4th Of July?

Something called the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says we'll eat 150 million hot dogs on July 4th, making it the top hot dog-eating day of the year.

ThinkStock ThinkStock loading...

They did a poll, and asked people to name the best drinks to pair with a hot dog. And one in 11 Americans must be fancier than I am because 9% said wine pairs well with them.

Get our free mobile app

What drinks pair best with hotdogs:

Soda - 76% Beer - 57% Lemonade - 54% Iced tea - 48% Orange juice - 12% Milk - 9%, Wine - 9%

I think we have to stop here for a second. Orange Juice? This sounds really odd to me. My son loves orange juice, however, he's never drank it with a hot dog. I've seen him drink orange juice with rice and gravy. I'm going to ask him to do it this year to see what he thinks.

466525365 Thinkstock loading...

They also looked at America's most-loved regional hot dog styles and the New York style is #1. That's an all-beef dog, topped with steamed onions and deli-style mustard.

Second, on the list is Chicago style with mustard, relish, onions, peppers, tomatoes, a pickle, and celery salt all jammed into a poppy seed bun.

And third on the list is Detroit-style Coney dogs topped with mustard, onions, and chili.