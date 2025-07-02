Louisiana has multiple celebrations across the state slated for Friday night, July 4. Lafayette will feature, for the first time in several years, a downtown event featuring music, family fun activities, and fireworks. The show will be broadcast.

The "2025 Lafayette Stars and Stripes" event will be held in Lafayette's Parc International with the activities beginning at 5 p.m. Friday night. The fireworks show, underwritten by LUS and LFT Fiber, will begin at 9 p.m.

The night's fireworks festivities will be broadcast on News 15 for those who won't be able to make it out to Parc International Friday night.

Jim Parker, the vice president and general manager of KADN FOX 15, says,

For those who can’t make it downtown to Parc International or simply want to avoid the crowds, we want to ensure everyone is able to enjoy a front-row view of our community’s signature Independence Day fireworks celebration.

Parker says they are happy to partner with Lafayette Consolidated Government to bring the festivities back to our area.

He says the station will have multiple vantage points from which to gather the fireworks show in its entirety.

Parker says the fireworks will be displayed during a special edition of News 15 at Nine called "Fireworks on the Fourth" and will be anchored by Marcelle Fontenot and Jim Hummel.

He adds, "Whether at home or in person, it promises to be an exciting and enjoyable night for all.”

