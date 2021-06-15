16th Annual Fireworks Show in Broussard at St. Julien Park on July 4th

The City of Broussard and the Broussard Chamber of Commerce are joining forces to bring another great Independence celebration.

The two entities have announced that the 16th Annual Fireworks Show will be happening over St. Julien Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (The park is located at 701 Saint Nazaire Road.)

Broussard Chamber of Commerce, Facebook

Gates will open at 5:30 pm and the traditional 4th of July event will include activities for the kids, a DJ, and live music for everyone to enjoy.

The Fireworks Show will begin at 9:00 pm. However, if you can't join the festivities in person, no worries, just tune into the Broussard Chamber's Facebook Page to virtually watch the drone footage, which will be live-streamed.

And, of course, the event is free and open to the public.