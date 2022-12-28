26th Annual New Year’s Noon Carnival Countdown Set for Dec. 31 at Children’s Museum of Acadiana

If you have kiddos, this is probably the best way to ring in the New Year -- with a carnival and a countdown at noon instead of midnight.

The Children's Museum of Acadiana will be hosting its 26th annual New Year's Noon Carnival Countdown on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The event is specifically designed for children to experience the fun and excitement of a New Year's Eve celebration.

Guests can enjoy a variety of carnival-style games with prizes and grab a pole and go Fish'n with the Kiwanis Club of Acadiana.

To participate in the games, you'll need to buy game tickets at 25 cents each (sold in increments of $5.00.) Or, you purchase an Unlimited Game Play Wristband for $15.00 and your child can play to their heart's content.

Exhibits in the Museum will be open for play as well.

A New Year's Noon craft will be offered in the ReUSEum. Hot dogs, Frito pies, beverages, and other snack items will be available for purchase.

Then at 12 Noon, guests will have their choice of counting down and ringing in the New Year inside with a confetti blast or outside under the "big top" with a balloon drop. Children will receive complimentary accessories such as party hats, noise makers, tiaras, or leis, to welcome in 2023.

Admission to the New Year's Noon Carnival Countdown is $8 per person for Non-Members and $4 for Members. 12 months and under are admitted free. (Strollers are permitted in the carnival area outside but must be parked in a reserved area once inside the museum.)

To pre-purchase tickets for the event, visit www.cmalaf.org or beginning at 10:00 am on New Year's Eve.