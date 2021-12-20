It's a rockin' New Year's Eve party with Geno Delafose and French Rockin' Boogie at Vermilionville.

If you are looking for a fun night to bring in the new year, Vermilionville has just what you are looking for: music, food, dancing, champagne, and a NEW YEAR!

If you've not attended a function at Vermilionville, you are missing out on a great venue. It's got a rustic look and feel and, with the natural wood features, the acoustics are great!

Vermilionville has a great night planned out for you, with beverages and food available for purchase, great music from Geno and his band, and a wide-open dance floor for you to boogie into the new year in style!

Also, at the stroke of midnight, complimentary champagne for all!

Have a happy, fun-filled new year with our friends at Vermilionville with Geno Delafose and French Rockin' Boogie, December 31st. The lobby will open at 8 p.m., with the doors to the venue opening at 8:30 p.m. Geno and his band will start kickin' up the dust at 9:30.

Admission is $35 per person and includes a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight. Tickets are available online at Vermilionville's website (click here).

You can also win tickets here at 99.9 KTDY! If you haven't done so yet, download the KTDY app to your phone and watch for a push notification alerting you to enter the contest. Good luck!

