Highlights

New Orleans hosts free riverfront concert at Woldenberg Park with Dumpstaphunk, Sweet Crude, and fireworks over Mississippi River

Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Revelry features live music and 9-foot LED red stick drop at midnight in downtown

Lafayette offers family-friendly celebrations including Children’s Museum countdown and Vermilionville dance with Geno Delafose

Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade rolls through French Quarter at 2 PM featuring floats and marching bands

Multiple family-friendly “Noon Year’s Eve” events across Louisiana let kids celebrate at midday

Complete Guide: Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025 Across Louisiana

Louisiana New Year's Eve 2025 features family-friendly midday countdowns, free riverfront concerts, Sugar Bowl parade, fireworks across the state.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana communities have lined up New Year’s Eve celebrations with live music, fireworks, parades, and parties running from midday family events to late-night countdowns.

The Crescent City hosts its biggest New Year’s Eve party with New Orleans Eve at Woldenberg Park, a free concert running 9 PM to midnight. The riverfront celebration features performances by Dumpstaphunk, Sweet Crude, and DJ Captain Charles, culminating in the signature Fleur-de-Lis drop and fireworks over the Mississippi River.

“This free, open-air concert features live music from DJ Captain Charles, Sweet Crude, and Dumpstaphunk, plus fireworks and more festivities,” according to New Orleans & Company.

The celebration uses a fleur-de-lis drop instead of the Times Square ball—the symbol most associated with Louisiana and New Orleans.

Sugar Bowl Parade Kicks Off Festivities

College football fans and parade watchers can catch the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade starting at 2 PM in the French Quarter. The Mardi Gras-style procession travels along Decatur Street from Elysian Fields Avenue, passing landmarks including the French Market, Café du Monde, and Jackson Square before ending at Canal Street.

The parade sets up the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl on January 1, when Georgia faces Ole Miss at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans has celebrations at every venue type. The Revivalists headline the Orpheum Theater, while Galactic performs their annual New Year’s Eve show at Tipitina’s with special guest Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph.

Baton Rouge Drops Red Stick at Midnight

The state capital’s Red Stick Revelry runs 8 PM to midnight at Davis Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. The free public celebration features live music from Press 1 For English and After 8, followed by the midnight drop of a custom-designed 9-foot LED-lighted red stick from atop the Town Square Beacon.

According to the Downtown Development District, the event includes laser light shows choreographed to music, with fireworks over the Mississippi River marking the arrival of 2026.

Baton Rouge puts on Red Stick Rising from 11 AM to 12:30 PM at River Center Library and Town Square for families with young kids. The daytime celebration features art activities, an “Auld Lang Syne” sing-along, the Amazing Bacon stilt walker, and a noon countdown with the Red Stick rise.

The Knock Knock Children’s Museum hosts its annual Noon Year’s Eve from 10 AM to noon, offering hands-on activities including kazoo making, goal reflections, and specialty headbands and crowns.

Adult celebrations include the L’Auberge Casino and Hotel New Year’s Eve Bash featuring Downbeat Louisiana, with doors opening at 10:30 PM. The Crowne Plaza hosts a party with performances by the Chase Tyler Band and Wayne Toups.

Lafayette Mixes Family Events with Zydeco Dances

Lafayette has celebrations that show off Acadiana culture. Vermilionville Historic Village throws a New Year’s Eve dance from 8:30 PM to 12:30 AM with Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie. Delafose is a second-generation zydeco accordionist who keeps dancers moving with high-energy performances. Tickets cost about $45, with money going to the village’s educational programs on Acadiana culture.

The Children’s Museum of Acadiana puts on its 27th annual New Year’s Noon Carnival and Countdown from 10 AM to 2 PM. Kids get festive party accessories, access to all exhibits, face painting, and treats for sale. Tickets are $16 per person plus fees, with members receiving 50% off.

Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette kicks off its New Year’s Eve party at 9 PM with Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys. VIP bowling lanes can be reserved.

The Yard Goat throws an all-white party starting at 9 PM. The event has DJ Booty, free champagne, fireworks, countdown, snow machines, photo booth, and glow sticks.

Midday Countdowns Let Kids Join the Party

Multiple Louisiana venues hold midday countdowns so kids can ring in the new year without staying up until midnight.

The Louisiana Children’s Museum runs “Noon Year’s Eve” from 9:30 AM to 1 PM with crafts, music, confetti, and a midday countdown. Tickets are $25 for non-members, with confetti poppers available for $5 each.

The Audubon Zoo holds a kid-friendly party from 10 AM to 1 PM with music, crafts, and animal viewing.

Frenchmen Street Clubs Pack Lineups

Frenchmen Street in New Orleans has live music all night at venues including The Spotted Cat Music Club, The Maison, The Blue Nile, and Café Negril.

DJ Soul Sister’s New Year’s Eve Soul Train comes back to the Civic Theatre for the first time since 2022. She spins funk, disco, and R&B on vinyl from the mid-1970s through mid-1980s. General admission tickets start at $35 advance.

Best Spots to Watch Fireworks

Several spots along the Mississippi River have good views of the midnight fireworks. Woldenberg Park, Moonwalk Riverfront Park, and Crescent Park near the French Market have views of the fireworks display.

Algiers Point on the West Bank is less crowded and has clear views across the river. Get there early—crowds fill riverside areas quickly.

The Paddlewheeler Creole Queen and Steamboat Natchez run New Year’s Eve cruises with food, open bars, live music, and front-row fireworks viewing from the river.

Weather Outlook

Louisiana’s New Year’s Eve weather will be cool to mild. The National Weather Service calls for clear skies and cool temperatures on December 31, with overnight lows in the upper 30s across most of the state. A cold front moving through Sunday night will drop temperatures from the 80-degree weekend highs.

North Louisiana may hit near-freezing temperatures early January 1, while southern parishes stay milder. Bring layers for outdoor riverfront celebrations as temperatures drop through the evening.