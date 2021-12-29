Looking for Someone to Kiss on NYE? Here’s How Louisiana Ranks

Get our free mobile app

If you want to lock lips with someone at midnight on New Year's Eve to welcome the new year, you're not alone! Here's how Louisiana ranks when it's time to pucker up!

According to Shaneco.com, Louisiana ranks 10th in the country for the most kissing partners.

Research from Shaneco.com shows that the biggest turn-ons when it comes to kissing are a confident partner, neck kissing, and using your hands. I don't know about you, but that makes me think about one of those amazing passionate kisses you only see in movies like The Notebook!

So, according to what Shaneco.com is saying, there's no shortage of people to find to kiss in Louisiana. I happen to disagree, but I digress. Just because you can conceivably find someone to kiss as the clock strikes midnight, that doesn't mean that they'll be a good kisser.

Shaneco.com's research shows that the best kissers in the country live in Florida. The worst kissers are from Alabama.

I'll admit, finding out that Alabama is home to the worst kissers in the country made me smile!

While Louisiana didn't rank in the top 10 according to Shaneco.com for having the best kissers, Texas landed 4th on the list. I'm thinking it may be time for a short road trip;) Just don't drive east... Mississippi is sadly ranked 5th worst when it comes to smooching.

Whether you have someone to kiss at midnight or not, let's all raise a toast to an incredible 2022!

