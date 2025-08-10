SHREVEPORT, La. (KPEL-FM) - An 11-year-old boy in north Louisiana is dead following an accidental shooting.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 9, 2025, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 74th Street in response to a reported shooting.

Get our free mobile app

Upon arrival, officers were informed that there was a boy who had sustained a gunshot wound but had already been taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport by private vehicle.

Despite efforts to save him, the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

READ MORE: Louisiana Police Officer Dies After Sustaining Critical Injuries in Targeted Crash

SPD Violent Crimes detectives arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Their preliminary findings indicated that the boy accidentally discharged a firearm found inside the residence. They ruled the shooting accidental, and no signs of foul play were present.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Shreveport Police Department released the following regarding firearm safety and storage:

This heartbreaking incident highlights the critical importance of safe firearm storage and education. Firearms should always be secured and out of reach of children to prevent such tragedies. The Shreveport Police Department urges all gun owners to practice responsible firearm safety to help prevent future accidents.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.