(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is mourning the loss of a 23-year veteran.

WAFB reported on Sunday morning that Sergeant Caleb Eisworth passed away in a Baton Rouge hospital.

As you may recall, Sgt. Eisworth was the officer who was hit intentionally while on his police bike on June 16, 2025. The man who hit him targeted the officer because of his hatred for police.

The suspect, 41-year-old Gad Black, was arrested on the same day he targeted the officer in Baton Rouge.

Now that the officer has passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash, it is being reported by various outlets that District Attorney Hillar Moore now plans to seek the death penalty for Black and upgrade his charges to first-degree murder.

Sgt. Eisworth leaves behind a wife, Darla, and a 9-year-old daughter.

Many who knew and worked alongside Sgt. Eisworth says that he was not only a great police officer, but he was also a great man and a wonderful father.

Our thoughts are with his family and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.

