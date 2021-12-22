New Year’s Eve Events Around Acadiana

The next several days will pass by all too quickly and before you know it we will be ringing in the New Year.

If you are like me then you will wait until New Year’s Eve around 3 pm to decide that you want to do something that evening. So I made a list of some of the events that will be happening around Acadiana on New Year’s Eve.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Children’s Museum of Acadiana:

New Year’s starts at noon at the Children’s Museum of Acadiana. Children will be able to participate in fun activities during the morning and then get a chance to ring in the New Year at noon with a confetti blast and balloon drop.

When: Friday, December 31, 2021

Time: 10 am- 12 pm

Where: 201 E Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70501

Tickets are on sale now on the Children’s Museum of Acadiana’s website.



Rock n’ Bowl de Lafayette:

Ring in the New Year with Clay Cormier & the Highway Boys plus Neutral Snap. All ages are welcome to attend. VIP access is 21 years or older to attend.

When: Friday, December 31, 2021

Time: starts at 9 pm

Where: 905 Jefferson St

Tickets are on sale now on the Rock n’ Bowl de Lafayette website.

Also, the following day on January 1, 2022, Wayne Toups will be performing at Rock n’ Bowl de Lafayette at 9 pm.

Smileus, ThinkStock

The Grouse Room:

Ring in the New Year at the Grouse Room with their Vision 2022, Part II- Roaring into the ’20s! Guests are encouraged to wear roaring 20s or cocktail attire. There will be a cocktail hour with a Jazz Set performed by Rouge Krewe from 8:15- 9 pm.

When: Friday, December 31, 2021

Time: 7 pm- 12 am

Where: 417 Jefferson St

Tickets are available on the Grouse Room's website.

Oleksii Sagitov, Getty Stock / ThinkStock

Vermilionville:

Go out to Vermilionville to dance the night away with Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie.

When: Friday, December 31, 2021

Time: 8:30 pm- 12:30 am

Where: 300 Fisher Road

You can find more information on Vermilionville's website.

Alexander Popov via Unsplash.com

Spend New Year’s Eve in Franklin, La:

Spend the final moments of 2021 in Franklin, La as they ring in the New Year by lowering an iconic Victorian lamppost from the 7-story St. Mary’s Parish Courthouse.

You can find more information about this event from CJ's recent story.