Science May Have Finally Found a Cure for Hangovers [Video]

Thanks to some of the best minds of our time, we have finally been given concrete tips that will help us get over those horrid headaches we experience after a night of partying.

How much water should you drink while drinking alcohol?

As we all know, the absolute best possible way to try and avoid a raging hangover is to enjoy responsibly.

As you're drinking, make sure to drink water as well, and no, the water in beer and the melting ice cubes in your drink doesn't count.

From healthline.com -

Have at least one 16-ounce glass of water with every 12-ounce beer or 4 to 6 ounces of liquor, for example. Water can replenish your fluids and help you stay hydrated.

If you've already missed out on your chance to try and avoid a hangover, and you're currently dealing with one that feels like your eye are possessed by Satan and there's a jackhammer pounding in your head, take a deep breath...you've come to the right place.

Hangover cures have been thrown around for decades. But, thanks to good old-fashioned science, we finally have one we can trust.