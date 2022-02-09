Today is National Pizza Day so to celebrate the occasion we have polled the experts, you are the experts, and came up with the best restaurants in Acadiana that serve Pizza.

Here are the top 5:

1. BJ’s Pizza and Deli

Located at 2484 W. Congress St. This pizza joint is one of my personal favorites and clearly a favorite for people in Lafayette as well.

2. Central Pizza

Located at 423 Jefferson St. This restaurant has delicious pizzas. I have been here a few times since they opened and there is not a thing that I haven't enjoyed.

3. Pizza Village

Located at 1935 Moss St and at 2340 Kaliste Saloom Rd. This is a very popular restaurant with people in Acadiana and rightly so because their pizzas are amazing.

4. Alesi Pizza House

Located at 4110 Johnson St. This restaurant is known for there amazing Italian food. Everything they serve is absolutely amazing! While they specialize in Italian food I personally love their Spumoni and their Hamburgers.

5. Paradise Pizza

Located at 300 Center St in New Iberia. This restaurant is phenomenal. If you get a chance to head out to New Iberia I would suggest stopping in and trying it for yourself.

Now I love Pizza so it is not easy for me to pick a favorite but here are the other restaurants that made the list:

Buck n Johnny’s- located at 100 Berard St in Breaux Bridge.

JJ’s Pizza- located at 615 Albertsons Pkwy in Broussard. I heard from a friend that the Nola special (not on the menu) is a must-try when you visit this restaurant.

Deano’s- Located at 305 Bertrand Drive and at 2312 Kaliste Saloom Road.

BJ’s Brew House- Located at 4511 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

Misfits- Located at 200 Heritage Pkwy in Broussard. I have never had a pizza from this restaurant but I do love their food!

Pizza Artista- Located at 5409 Johnston St and at 219 St. Nazaire Rd in Broussard.



