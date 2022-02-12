Church, family and food mean so much to folks in Acadiana on Sundays. A nice Sunday brunch with family and friends...and you're livin' the life. Top it all off with a mimosa or two and brunch becomes even better.

From scrambled eggs in Lafayette to a brunch buffet with praline chicken and waffles in Arnaudville, Acadiana is not lacking great food any day of the week, but especially on Sunday.

We recently asked Facebook users to come up with their "Favorite Place for Sunday Brunch". Lafayette (Acadiana) has so many excellent restaurants that serve Sunday brunch. As you'll see in our survey, it's hard to pick a favorite.

Participants named restaurants such as The Little Big Cup, Brick & Spoon, Tchoup's Midcity Smokehouse and others. Several restaurants tied for second and third place positions.

Lafayette's Favorite Restaurants for Sunday Brunch

#3 (Tie) The Little Big Cup

The Little Big Cup, Facebook

The Little Big Cup is located at 149 Fuselier Street, Arnaudville, LA 70512. For reservations text your name to (337) 323-8507.

Little Big Cup - in Arnaudville but worth the drive. -Rosemary Sullivan

#3 (Tie) Luna

Luna, Facebook

Luna Bar and Grill is located at 533 Rue Jefferson, Lafayette, LA 70501. Phone (337) 412-6092. (Luna Bar and Grill does not accept reservations)

Luna Bar and Grill Lafayette! -Christina Brown

#3 (Tie) Market Eatz

Market Eatz, Facebook

Market Eatz is located at 819 E Broussard Road, Lafayette LA 70508. Phone (337) 565-3289. (Market Eatz does not accept reservations on Sunday)

Market Eatz is the best! Love love love their food. -Edna Daniels

#2 (Tie) Brick & Spoon

Brick & Spoon, Facebook

Brick & Spoon is located at 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70503. Phone (337) 408-3992. (No reservations needed)

I haven't tried many places yet but so far my fav is Brick and Spoon. -Stephanie Magnon

#2 (Tie) The French Press

The French Press, Facebook

The French Press is located at 214 Vermillion Street, Lafayette, LA 70501. Phone (337) 233-9449. (No reservations needed)

The best place for Sunday brunch in Lafayette is French Press. -Kelly Morvant

#2 (Tie) Tchoup's Midcity Smokehouse

Tchoup's Midcity Smokehouse, Facebook

Tchoup's Midcity Smokehouse is located at 117 S College Road, Lafayette, LA 70503. Phone (337) 345-5950. (No reservations needed)

Tchoup's Midcity Smokehouse has a fantastic brunch. -Heather Carroll

#2 (Tie) Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg, Facebook

Another Broken Egg Cafe is located at 112 Rue Promenade, Lafayette, LA 70508. For waitlist times phone (337) 504-3365.

Another Broken Egg in River Ranch has the best brunch. -Lori Stansberry

#1 Steve n Pat's Bon Temps Grill

Bon Temps Grill, Facebook

Steve n Pat's Bon Temps Grill is located at 1211 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, La 70503. Phone (337) 706-8850. (No reservations needed)

Congratulation to all of these excellent restaurants that make our list of "Best Place for Sunday Brunch in Lafayette". Remember to slow down and relax, Sunday brunch with friends and/or family is a great time to do that.