These Are the Most Romantic Restaurants in Lafayette

Lots of couples in Lafayette enjoy spending a romantic evening out which might include a wonderful meal. Wine, steak, pasta, a wonderful dessert, atmosphere, it all has to be perfect.

Lafayette has tons of restaurants with excellent food, but for a romantic meal, your choice has to involve a little more thought. So, in Lafayette, which restaurants top the list for great food and a romantic atmosphere?

In an online poll, participants were asked, "What Lafayette Restaurant is Perfect for a Romantic Meal?" The results include popular restaurants that you know and love and some you may have never heard of.

(Honorable Mention) Antoni's Italian Cafe

Antoni's Italian Cafe, Facebook Antoni's Italian Cafe, Facebook loading...

Antoni's has been around for over 20 years serving traditional Italian comfort food. Pizzas, calzones, steaks, Antoni's has everything a couple needs for a romantic evening. Antoni's is located in Lafayette's historical Oil Center. 1118-A Coolidge Street, Lafayette, LA 70503. For reservations visit their website or all (337) 232-8384.

Antoni's hands down in Lafayette. -Troy Naquin

These are Lafayette's Most Romantic Restaurants

(#5) Marcello's

Marcello's, Facebook Marcello's, Facebook loading...

Marcello's Wine Market Cafe and Bar is a beautiful establishment serving authentic Italian cuisine using only the freshest ingredients. Top off the evening with your favorite bottle of wine. Marcello's Wine Market Cafe and Bar is located at 340 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite C, Lafayette, LA 70508. Visit their website for reservations or call ((337) 235-1002.

Marcello's is our go-to place for date night once a week. -John and Kathy Broussard

(#4 Tie) Nash's Restaurant

Nash's Restaurant, Facebook Nash's Restaurant, Facebook loading...

Nash's Restaurant is locally owned and a favorite of locals for Italian, seafood and steak entrees. The pasta dishes are superb and if you're feeling like living on the edge, try a bowl of their delicious turtle soup. Nash's Restaurant is located in the heart of near Lafayette at 101 East Second Street, Broussard, LA 70518. For reservations call (337) 839-9333.

Nash's in Broussard is soooooo good. -Thomas Will

Nash's in Broussard. Food and service is excellent. -Dawn LaViolette

(#4 Tie) Mazen Grill

Mazen Grill, Facefook Mazen Grill, Facefook loading...

Mazen Grill is a foodie's heaven. shrimp Bienville, crab crepe, oyster Rockefeller, smoked salmon, Kibbie...and that's just for starters. The seafood, steak, lamb and game entrees are to die for. A romantic evening out may turn into an, "I'm so stuff" evening. Mazen's is wonderful! For reservations call (337) 769-4440.

Mazen Grill is number one. Our favorite restaurant in Lafayette. -Helen Mouton

(#3) Ruth's Chris

Ruth's Chris Steak House, Facebook Ruth's Chris Steak House, Facebook loading...

Over 40 years ago, Ruth Fertel opened her first steakhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana. For over four decades the Ruth's Chris name has been synonymous with prime steaks. Now a global success, with over 150 restaurants worldwide, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse continues to deliver excellent food, drinks and atmosphere. Ruth's Chris is located at 620 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503. For reservations visit their website or call (337) 237-6123.

Ruth's Chris is still the best steak in town. -Jeffery Menard

(#2) Ruffino's on the River

Ruffino's on the River, Facebook Ruffino's on the River, Facebook loading...

Modern, upbeat environment, a private wine label, and the finest quality steaks, seafood and Italian dishes...that's Ruffino's on the River. Set on the Vermillion River, the restaurant offers beautiful views inside and out. Ruffino's on the River is located at 921 Camellia Boulavard, Lafayette, LA 70508. For reservations visit their website or call (337) 706-7333.

We went for our anniversary. It was delicious. - John and Cathy Landry

(#1) imonelli

iMonelli, Facebook iMonelli, Facebook loading...

iMonelli may be the most silent restaurant in Lafayette. Not a lot of hype, yet everyone seems to know about the food and service. The quiet giant in the heart of the city offers excellent food and atmosphere. Nightly specials are affordable and outstanding. Ask about the stuffed mushrooms (not on the menu). Bravo iMonelli! iMonelli is located at 4017 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503. For reservations call (337) 989-9291.

We celebrate most every special event in our lives at iMonelli. -The Clements Family

For you and that special person in your life, have a romantic evening at one of Lafayette's love-inspiring restaurants.