Ice Skating Offered Now Through Jan. 3 at Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge

Daniel Chetroni

The weather outside may not feel all that much like winter, but inside the Raising Cane's River Center is a bit different.

From Friday, December 17 until January 3, the Baton Rouge arena will be having ice skating on select dates.

Organizers say it will be a fun-filled holiday event for all ages and Ice Skating on the River will have 75-minute sessions. There are several sessions each day.

Now, you do have to purchase tickets to skate and it's suggested you do that in advance.

Additionally, there will be skating group lessons (covering basic skating skills) offered from 9:00 am to 9:45 am. The lesson is a 20-minute instructor-led class with the remaining time for practicing the skills taught.

Skating lessons cost $20 for one lesson, $50 for three lessons or $75 for five lessons. Skaters enrolled in lessons can receive a $2 discount towards admission to the 10:00 am public skating session following the lesson.

To get additional information, email rivercenterskatinglessons@gmail.com

If you're planning to go to Ice Skating on the River, check out the River Center's "Know Before You Go" page with information regarding parking, the venue's cashless policy, prohibited items, and more.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
Filed Under: family friendly event
Categories: Lifestyle
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top