Christmas in the Park, Featuring 12 Nights of Festivities, Coming to Moncus Park

It's never too early to get excited about the holidays. Moncus Park in Lafayette has a great event lined up to help you start thinking about Christmas.

Christmas in the Park, 12 nights of seasonal festivities from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, will begin on Thursday, December 16 and run through Wednesday, December 29 (excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

Moncus Park

This will give the public the first opportunity to enjoy Moncus Park's progress and development. In case you haven't heard, the park opens to the public on January 1, 2022.

But back to the event. Christmas in the Park will feature fun activities to get the whole family in the holiday spirit. Patrons can expect live music, a diverse selection of local food and drinks, plenty of kids' activities, and a photo opportunity with Santa.

Moncus Park's Events and Programming Director, Heather Twichell, had this to say about the event:

We are excited to present a celebration for the people of Acadiana who have made the vision for Moncus Park come to life. What better time of year to show our appreciation to the community for their generosity than Christmas? I look forward to seeing the park full of friends and families enjoying their time together with us!

Christmas in the Park's detailed event schedule and ticketing information will be released later in October. In the meantime, to learn more about the event, including sponsorship opportunities, visit www.moncuspark.org/christmas.

To stay up to date on the progress of Moncus Park, follow them on social media or visit www.moncuspark.org to learn more about how to donate or get involved.